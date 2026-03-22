‘Vishnu Vinyasam’ heads to OTT after theatrical run: Where and what to expect

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Telugu movie “Vishnu Vinyasam” has digitally debuted following the theatrical release, giving audiences another opportunity to see the romantic drama from home.

After having been released in theatres earlier this year, the film was released on March 20, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video, which opens it to a greater audience.

The movie focuses on the journey of a young man trying to find his way in love and life; however, there is a twist: astrology is an important influence in his choices and relations. The story is romantic and humorous, and it also dwells on the interaction of belief and destiny.

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The movie is directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, features Sree Vishnu and Nayana Sarika in prominent roles, supported by a familiar ensemble cast. The acting, particularly the comic timing of the lead character, has been an eye catcher to the audience.

The movie was met with a mediocre reception at the box office, where it was able to maintain a consistent performance without becoming a major blockbuster. Criticism was varied, with appreciation of light-hearted moments, and some have criticized it based on pacing and consistency in storytelling.

Its streaming release gives “Vishnu Vinyasam” a chance at reaching a wider audience, especially those who need an easy and feel-good movie with a quirky idea.

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