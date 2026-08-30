Vishal Mishra to hold charity concerts in Nepal and Assam for flood relief

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Mumbai: Singer Vishal Mishra is all set to do two special charity concerts in Nepal and Assam with the full proceeds to be donated towards flood relief work.

Mishra said he is heart-wrenched by the devastation being witnessed around and he wants to support people affected with the help of his music.

All the money generated by the concerts will be given for the flood-affected, details to be announced soon.

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The declaration occurs at a time when Nepal is still contending with a tragic flood calamity in which hundreds have died, and thousands remain missing.

Assam, too, has not spared due to repeated inundation during the monsoon this year.

Known for tracks like “Kaise Hua,” and “Pehle Bhi Main”, Mishra has received support from his contemporaries post his statement.