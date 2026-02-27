Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s emotional Varmala moment leaves guests teary

Advertisement

Chennai: Popular actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Fondly called “Virosh” by fans, the couple got married following Telugu and Kodava traditions at ITC Mementos Udaipur, with only close family members and select friends from the film industry in attendance.

Among the special guests was actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who later shared heartfelt pictures and an emotional note from the ceremony.

According to sources, the wedding was filled with raw emotions. During the Varmala ceremony, Rashmika walked slowly toward Vijay, who waited with his back turned. Guests were moved to tears as the couple’s eyes welled up. The moment as deeply touching, saying she watched “the kindest girl marry her best friend” in a breathtaking setting.

Vijay Deverakonda also introduced his wife to the world with an emotional message. He shared that he realized how much he needed Rashmika in his life in everyday moments, from meals to workouts and decided to make his best friend his wife. He captioned his post with the wedding date, “26.02.2026.”

Rashmika, on the other hand, shared a heartfelt note introducing Vijay as “My Husband! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda.” She expressed gratitude for his constant support, love, and belief in her dreams. Calling him the man who taught her true love and peace, she said all her life’s achievements and struggles now make more sense because he is by her side.

The couple, who had been dating for several years while keeping their relationship private, recently announced their wedding, delighting fans across the country.

The dreamy wedding pictures are now going viral on social media, leaving fans showering the newlyweds with love and blessings.