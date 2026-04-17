Virat Kohli’s alleged Instagram like on German influencer LizLaz’s photo, sparks confusion online

Advertisement

Mumbai: The like feature on Instagram has once again raised an online controversy related to Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli as he had allegedly liked on German influencer LizLaz’s bold photo.

It is still unclear if the like which a mistake or done with intentions and interests.

In the photo that has received a like by the famous personality, the influencer is seen wearing a powder blue backless halter mini dress. In the post she is seen posing for the camera and smiling. She has uploaded a total of six pictures in different poses and a bright and stunning smile.

A meme fest has come up on the social media following the incident. And people have started making funny comments on it such as, “Anushka will be very upset.” Another says, “I would not have tolerated this Anushka.”

This incident once again remind the people on how he had to clarify for one similar incident and makes fun comments like “Anushka should make him put out an apology again.” “High time Virat gets an alt account to escape these headlines.”

Advertisement

Previously, a similar incident had taken place few months ago in which the cricketer, Virat Kohli had mistakenly liked on Avneet Kaur’s Instagram posts. At that time, Virat Kohli had issued a clarification and blamed Instagram’s algorithm for the same. He wrote, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.”

‘LizLaz’ also known as ‘Jennifer’ in her Instagram bio described herself as a “Vlogger, Foodie and Singer.” She is close to half a million Instagram followers now, frequently collaborates with Indian artists and photographers. In some of her Instagram videos she is seen interacting in Hindi with people of Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)