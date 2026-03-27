Virat Kohli gets new full sleeve tattoo with lotus element ahead of IPL 2026

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Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s love for tattoos is well known. The star batter, who already sports several tattoos, recently got inked again, just a few days before the start of IPL 2026.

The studio behind Kohli’s new tattoo, Aliens Tattoo, provided an in-depth glimpse into the design of the former RCB skipper’s ink on his left arm.

As per Aliens Tattoo, the design of Kohli’s ink symbolises his personal evolution over the years. Instead of just adding a single design, the intention was to craft a unified piece that blends his past experiences with his present mindset.

The artwork features motifs such as the lotus and peony, which are commonly linked to resilience and growth. The personal meaning of each element was intentionally kept private.

The project involved artists meticulously working with Virat Kohli’s existing tattoos, including an incomplete armband inspired by Shiva, alongside other designs reflecting various stages of his life.

“His left arm was not a blank canvas. It already carried years of ink, an incomplete armband, older tattoos, elements that belonged to different phases of his life. Some had aged. Some had lost their clarity. Some no longer reflected the precision and intent they once held. The approach was deliberate. Some parts needed to be covered. Some needed to be refined and restored. And much more needed to be added — with purpose. To take scattered fragments and transform them into a single, cohesive sleeve that flows as one,” according to Aliens Tattoo.

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Meanwhile, on the cricket front, Virat will be eyeing another fiery IPL season with the bat that would keep the crowds happy and statisticians busy.

Currently at 8,661 runs in 267 matches with eight centuries and 63 fifties, Virat will also be aiming to become the first player to reach the 9,000 run mark in IPL history.

Having made 9,085 runs in 282 matches for RCB across IPL and now-defunct Champions League T20, Virat is one extraordinary season away from becoming the first-ever player to score 10,000 runs for a single IPL team in all of T20 cricket.

Having made 13,543 runs in 414 T20Is, including nine centuries and 105 fifties, Virat will also be aiming to join West Indies titans Chris Gayle (14,562 runs), Kieron Pollard (14,482 runs),

England’s Alex Hales (14,449 runs), and Australian legend David Warner (14,028 runs) as the fifth member of the 14,000-run club in T20 cricket.

Last season, Virat scored 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties to his name, finishing as the team’s leading run-getter and third-highest run-getter overall.