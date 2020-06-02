Virat Kohli finds wife Anushka's new pic 'gorgeous'.
Mumbai: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli cannot stop gushing over a new picture his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, has posted.

On Tuesday, Anushka took to Instagram and posted a picture with sunlight falling on her face.

“By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home,” she captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, hubby Virat commented: “Gorgeous.” What’s more, he liberally laced his reaction with red heart emojis.

On the work front, Anushka is currently being lauded for her debut web series, “Paatal Lok”, a gripping and gruesome crime thriller. The show features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag among others. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

