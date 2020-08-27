Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma baby
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Ready To Welcome Their First Child In Jan 2021

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. Virat and Anushka took to their official social media profile to share the news.

Viart Kohli shared the news on his official instagram profile with a image of Anushka and him with the caption “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.

In the picture Anshka is seen sporting a baby bumb in a black polta dress with Virat Kohli.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Many posted congratulatory messages on the star couple’s posts instantly.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will become parents for the first time. The Couple tied the knot in December 2017 and  have a happy married life for the last three years,

The last few months of 2020 have been blisful for the Indian cricketers off-the-field. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and partner Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby girl in July, while  Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement to choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

