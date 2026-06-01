Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate RCB’s IPL win with heartwarming dance, video wins hearts

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Ahmedabad : Actor Anushka Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were seen dancing and celebrating at Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victory party after the franchise clinched its second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, with videos from the celebration quickly going viral on social media.

A video shared by RCB captured the couple enjoying the post-match celebrations after the team secured a five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“King Kohli’s masterclass on the dance floor…Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1,” the caption reads along with the video.

As the team gathered to mark the achievement, Virat and Anushka appeared in high spirits, sharing joyful moments together on the dance floor. The video also showed Virat breaking into a celebratory dance with RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

Fans expressed their excitement and reacted to the video. One of the social media users wrote, “This trophy is unmatched”, while another commented, “Virat on field..Virat on dance”

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, RCB’s batting icon Virat Kohli reflected on Bengaluru’s triumphs, saying the team challenged themselves after last year’s glory by asking whether they could repeat the feat.RCB clinched IPL 2026 glory, riding on a stunning 75* off 42 by Virat Kohli, to beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB gunned down a tricky 156 runs to join five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the elite list of clubs to have won back-to-back IPL titles.”We asked ourselves a question last year- can we go back to back? Here we are again,” Kohli wrote in an Instagram post.

Kohli ended the tournament as the fourth-highest run-getter with 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 105*.

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Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli.GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Kohli’s (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

Apart from the couple’s dance, Virat’s T-shirt also grabbed attention. He sported a T-shirt carrying the message, “One felt nice, we did twice,” referencing RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles.

Following the historic win, Anushka gave a special shout-out to her husband on social media. She shared a picture of Virat flaunting the T-shirt from the after-party on her Instagram Story and accompanied it with a heart emoji.

Earlier, during the title-winning moments at the stadium, Anushka, seated in the VIP stand, immediately rose to applaud RCB’s achievement.

The star batter immediately looked towards the stands and blew a flying kiss to Anushka.

Videos and pictures of the exchange quickly went viral on social media as fans celebrated yet another memorable “Virushka” moment. Anushka later joined the celebrations on the field as RCB players lifted the IPL trophy in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.

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(ANI)