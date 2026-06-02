Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visits Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram to seek blessings after RCB’s IPL win

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram yesterday after winning IPL trophy.

The couple visited the ashram to seek blessings of Premanand Maharaj. Photos and videos of their visit are viral on social media where we see both of them leaving from Radha Keli Kunj Ashram after meeting the spiritual guru. While arriving at the ashram, both Kohli and Anushka had worn face masks, and are seen wearing a normal outfit while exiting.

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are very frequent visitors at Vrindavan, and often seek spiritual guidance and attend spiritual gatherings at the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram.

This visit of the Indian star cricketer and the actor is shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden Indian Premier League 2024 title against Gujarat Titans, making this visit a spiritual culmination of their victory.

After winning the tournament, they both enjoyed with the entire RCB team. While Anushka shared a photo of her celebrating the win on her official social media account, the star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted having a lot of fun with his teammates in the dressing room during the post-match celebrations.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli played an essential role in leading RCB to their maiden IPL victory by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final match that was held in Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad. He scored 75 runs from 54 deliveries, staying not out, chasing a target of 156 and ensured his team win two overs ahead of schedule.

The couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and have two children, Vamika and Akaay. Their recent visit to Vrindavan has garnered massive appreciation from their fans and the public for staying grounded.

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again sought blessings at Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram. 🙏❤️ From the pressure of international cricket to the peace of spirituality, Virat’s journey reflects that true strength comes not just from fitness and talent, but also from inner… pic.twitter.com/e5qCteCAty — Saurabh Sharma (@panditsaurabh53) June 2, 2026