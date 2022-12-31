Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma vacationing at Dubai with daughter Vamika; See pics

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ring in the new year in Dubai. The couple keeps giving everyone relationship goals with their pictures and posts together.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to post a click of his ‘perfect moment’ with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and her daughter, Vamika Kohli. He simply captioned the post, “Until the last sunrise of 2022.”

In the picture, both of them can be seen watching the sunset together, but it’s their little munchkin’s head that has won more attention. Virat Kohli is lovingly holding Vamika while she enjoys the moment with her doting parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of herself with Virat Kohli in Dubai with the caption, “This city, us, last night.”

In the photo, they can be seen twinning in black. Anushka wore a pair of white pants with a black top and black jacket, while Virat wore a black jacket with black pants and a brown shirt. They posed outdoors against the background of several cars and skyscrapers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Fans showered the couple with a lot of love in their post. The couple travelled to Dubai a few days ago and were spotted posing for the paps at the airport.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan from her UK vacation