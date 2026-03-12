Viral ‘Mahakumbh Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle marries boyfriend Farman Khan, watch

Advertisement

Monalisa Bhosle, widely known as the viral “Mahakumbh girl,” married her boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala on March 11 amid tight police protection. The interfaith wedding took place at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Poovar near Thiruvananthapuram.

Before the ceremony, the couple approached the Thampanoor Police Station in the Kerala capital seeking safety. Police later provided protection after tensions reportedly arose with Monalisa’s family over the relationship.

Monalisa, an 18-year-old originally from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had met Farman Khan from Maharashtra on Facebook about six months ago. Reports indicated that her family strongly opposed the relationship because the two belong to different religious communities.

The situation escalated while Monalisa was in Kerala shooting for her debut Malayalam film Nagamma. Her father allegedly arrived in Poovar and attempted to take her back home. Following this, Monalisa filed a complaint with police and requested protection.

Police informed the family that Monalisa, being an adult, has the legal right to decide whom she wishes to live with. After leaving the police station with her partner, the couple proceeded to solemnise their marriage at the temple.

Several political leaders from Kerala attended the ceremony to extend support to the couple, including state Education Minister V. Sivankutty, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, and Member of Parliament AA Rahim.

During the ceremony, Monalisa wore a red saree with traditional sindoor, while Farman Khan dressed in a white shirt and mundu.

Monalisa had first gained nationwide attention during the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj after a video of her selling rudraksha garlands went viral online. Her distinctive amber eyes and smile quickly made her an internet sensation.

Following her sudden popularity, she stepped into the film industry and is currently working on the Malayalam film Nagamma. She is also preparing for a Bollywood debut in the upcoming film The Diary of Manipur while remaining active on social media and brand promotions.

