Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal Thakur all set to welcome first child

A source confirmed the news about Vikrant and Sheetal’s pregnancy to IANS.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani too took to Instagram, where she shared the news. He shared a picture of the couple and wrote: “Parents soon. Congratulations”.

The pic was captioned: “Good news for this beautiful couple. Though #Vikrantmassey and #Sheetalthakur have not officially announced it but their close friends have confirmed this news to us. Congratulations.”

Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015, before they starred together in the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’. They got engaged in November 2019. They registered their marriage on February 14, 2022.

Vikrant made his acting debut with ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’. He was then seen in films such as ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Chapaak’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’.

He will next be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.