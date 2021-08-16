Vikrant Massey unveils first look for his upcoming movie ‘Forensic’

By IANS
Vikrant Massey first look
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film ‘Forensic’.

The actor took to Instagram and revealed the first look on Monday. He wrote, “Here is Johnny Khanna staring right back you.”

In the picture, Vikrant is seen dressed in a blue jacket, blue denims and canvas shoes. He is seen sitting on a Harley Davidson bike.

Related News

14 Phere was the most entertaining script offered last year:…

Vikrant Massey talks about fading star culture: New…

Vikrant will be seen opposite Gauahar Khan and Prachi Desai in ‘Forensic’.

Minutes after Vikrant posted the picture, his Instagram was flooded with comments from his industry friends.

Vikrant’s co-actor in ‘Forensic’, Gauahar Khan who plays Zubina wrote, “So cool”.

Vikrant was last seen in ’14 Phere’.

You might also like
Entertainment

Rhea Kapoor shares first picture from her secret marriage with Karan Bhoolani

Entertainment

Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu’s private MMS video leaked online; Actress…

Entertainment

Lisa Haydon celebrates World’s breastfeeding week with newborn daughter Lara

Entertainment

Watch: Netflix’s heartwarming video on Independence Day for Desi Indians goes…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.