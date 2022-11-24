Vikram Gokhale family refutes death rumours, “He is still alive”

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood and Marathi actor is currently undergoing treatment and is “still critical.”

“Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him,” confirms Vikram Gokhale’s daughter,” news agency ANI tweeted this morning.

Vikram Gokhale was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated.

Vikram Gokhale has worked in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and many more.

He has donned director’s hat in Marathi film “Aaghaat”, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film “Anumati”. He was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his Acting in Theatre.

Gokhale is the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale.