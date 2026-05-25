Vijay’s Jana Nayagan may finally get new release date after months-long delay

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Chennai: The release of Jana Nayagan, widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before fully focusing on politics, may finally be nearing a theatrical release after months of uncertainty and delays.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal season. However, the release was abruptly postponed after the film failed to receive timely certification clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The delay soon turned into a larger legal and industry controversy, with the producers approaching the Madras High Court over certification issues. Court proceedings, revising committee reviews, and procedural disputes reportedly kept the film in limbo for months.

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The situation worsened in April after the full movie was allegedly leaked online before release, triggering piracy concerns and legal action against several individuals accused of illegally distributing the film. The Madras High Court later denied bail to multiple accused in the case.

Amid growing speculation, recent reports suggest the makers are now eyeing a June 2026 release window, although an official confirmation is still awaited. Producer Venkat K Narayana recently stated that the release date would only be announced after the film receives final certification clearance.

The film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Anticipation around the project remains extremely high as fans view Jana Nayagan as Vijay’s farewell film before his full-time political career.

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