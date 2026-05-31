Vijay, Trisha visit Ajith Kumar after mother Mohini Mani’s death

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A touching moment from the Tamil film industry has gone viral after Vijay and Trisha Krishnan visited Ajith Kumar at his Chennai residence following the death of his mother, Mohini Mani.

Videos circulating on social media showed Vijay arriving at Ajith’s residence and warmly embracing the grieving actor before spending time with the family. Trisha was also seen offering her condolences and paying her respects during the visit. The emotional visuals quickly gained attention online, with fans praising the gesture of support during a difficult time.

Mohini Mani passed away in Chennai after reportedly suffering from age-related health complications. She was 85, according to family statements, though some reports mentioned her age as 89. Her death prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the film industry and political circles.

Ajith Kumar, who was reportedly in Dubai when he received the news, returned to Chennai to be with his family. In a statement, the family described Mohini Mani as the heart of the family and requested privacy while grieving the loss.

Several prominent personalities, including Kamal Haasan, M. K. Stalin and other film industry figures, also expressed condolences and support for Ajith and his family.

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The emotional meeting between Vijay, Trisha and Ajith has since become one of the most talked-about entertainment moments online, with fans appreciating the display of friendship and solidarity beyond professional rivalries.

Watch the video here:

CM Vijay Sir pays homage to Ajith Sir’s mother.🙏 pic.twitter.com/8ycwnIHt9R — Dinesh (@nobody_offl) May 30, 2026