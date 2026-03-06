Vijay, Trisha appear together at Chennai wedding reception amid divorce buzz

Advertisement

Chennai: Actor and politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception in Chennai together on Thursday, drawing significant attention on social media. The event was hosted by producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh for their son, and several members of the Tamil film industry were present.

The appearance marked the first time Vijay and Trisha were seen together publicly after reports surfaced about Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filing for divorce. According to reports, the divorce petition was filed in December 2025 in a family court in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu and is scheduled to be heard on April 20.

In the petition, Sangeetha reportedly accused Vijay of being involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress. She also alleged mental cruelty, neglect and desertion. The petition seeks dissolution of their marriage, permanent alimony and the right to continue residing in the matrimonial home.

Vijay and Sangeetha were married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Their marriage brought together two different faiths, with Vijay being a Christian and Sangeetha a Hindu, and the ceremony was held following Hindu traditions. The couple has two children -son Jason Sanjay, born in 2000, and daughter Divya Saasha, born in 2005.

Over the years, Sangeetha largely stayed away from public life despite Vijay’s immense popularity. Speculation about differences between the couple began in 2023 when she was absent from several major events, including the launch of Vijay’s film Varisu. At the time, reports suggested she was in the United States with their children.

Her continued absence from major events in 2025, including political programmes linked to Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, further fuelled rumours about trouble in their marriage.

Vijay and Trisha share a long professional association in Tamil cinema. The pair first worked together in the blockbuster film Ghilli and later appeared in Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. After a gap of nearly 15 years, they reunited on screen in the film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The duo has often been regarded as one of the most successful on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema. However, their close friendship has also frequently become a topic of speculation on social media.

With Vijay’s divorce case now in the public eye, their joint appearance at the Chennai wedding reception has once again sparked discussions online, although neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly commented on the rumours.

