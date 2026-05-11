Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Trisha gets emotional during ceremony

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Chennai: Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The swearing-in ceremony grabbed attention not only for Vijay’s political milestone but also for the presence of actress Trisha Krishnan, who attended the event along with Vijay’s family members amid ongoing dating rumours.

Trisha arrived at the ceremony wearing a blue saree and was seen smiling while greeting guests. A video from the event later went viral on social media showing the actress getting emotional during Vijay’s first speech as Chief Minister. Though visibly teary-eyed, she continued smiling while listening to Vijay address the gathering.

In his first speech after taking oath, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu and spoke about bringing a new phase of governance focused on secularism and social justice. He described himself as an ordinary person and assured the public that he would avoid making unrealistic promises.

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Trisha’s mother, Uma Krishnan, also attended the ceremony. The actress later greeted Vijay’s family members during the event.

Vijay and Trisha have shared screen space in several hit films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. After many years, the duo reunited in Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Trisha also appeared in a special song in The GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Rumours surrounding Vijay and Trisha’s relationship have been circulating for months. However, neither of them has officially commented on the speculation.

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