Vijay Sethupathi stuns fans with his extreme weight loss: See pic

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most talented actors in India. He has been winning the hearts of Tamil fans with his unique ability to play positive, negative, and supporting roles.

In recent years, he has faced insensitive comments about his body and weight. However, VJS has put it behind him and worked hard at the gym. His recent picture is going viral on the internet, where we can see his slim and fit look. He surprised his fans with his drastic transformation in a short period of time.

Vijay posted a picture of himself smiling on Instagram, wearing a white shirt, and taking a mirror selfie, in which he appeared slimmer than before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

It may be for the preparation of an upcoming web series, which can be directed by Manikandan and co-starring Manmootty.

As soon as the picture got shared, fans garnered more than a million likes and reacted with comments like ‘inspiration’ and ‘unbelievable.” Many said he had answered the “haters” who had trolled him for his weight over the past years.

The National Award winner was a part of two blockbuster movies, ‘Vikram’ and “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.” However, his recent movie, ‘DSP’ directed by Ponram, turned out to be a failure at the box office.

This year, Vijay had four releases: 19(1)(a), Vikram, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor was appreciated for his amazing performance in Vikarm which is one of his biggest hit. Last year, he won the National Award for his performance as a transgender in the movie Super Deluxe.