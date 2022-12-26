Vijay Deverakonda turns Santa: Spreads festive season joy by promising free hols to fans

Hyderabad: Come Christmas, and Tollywood star Vijay Devarakonda literally becomes Santa Claus for his fans. Clubbing Devara from his last name and Santa from Santa Claus, Vijay started the ‘Devarasanta’ tradition a few years ago.

Vijay comes up with new and exciting gifts every year to make Christmas more special for his fans with #Deverasanta. This year’s #Deverasanta2022 plan is bigger as the star has planned to arrange all-expenses-paid trips for 100 fans.

This announcement, naturally, has come as a big surprise for his fans. The star raised the excitement with a poll on social media for his fans to help him choose the destination to offer to them. He wrote in the caption:

“#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far 🙂 I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses-paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022”

#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far 🙂 I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022https://t.co/iFl7mj6J6v — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 25, 2022



As the star dropped the poll, his fans start casting their votes to help him choose the right destination, the options being Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Culture Trip to India, and Desert in India.

In the first year, Vijay had visited Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Hyderabad and personally gave away gifts to randomly selected 50 fans who followed him on social media.

In another year, Vijay posted a video and asked his followers and fans to tag their wishes with ‘#DevaraSanta’. He promised he would fulfil at least nine or ten of the wishes and possibly many more.

Last year, he announced the names of the hundred winners, who were to be awarded Rs 10,000 each as a Christmas gift.

On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the branding world. Apart from this, he will be seen in ‘Khushi’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’.