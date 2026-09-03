Vijay Deverakonda to play Lord Krishna in Telugu remake of ‘Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate’

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Mumbai: It appears that Vijay Deverakonda will be taking on the role of Lord Krishna in the upcoming Telugu remake of the Gujarati film Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate. The remake will be bankrolled by producer Dil Raju.

Earlier this year there was a lot of news about Ram Charan being approached for the lead role in the film. However it now seems as though Vijay Deverakonda has been roped in to play the role of Lord Krishna in the Telugu version of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate.

As per reports, the original Gujarati film, directed by Ankit Sakhiya revolves around an auto-rickshaw driver who breaks into an empty house with the intention to rob all the valuables but accidentally gets locked in the house where he then meets a stranger who helps him. The stranger then turns out to be the deity Lord Krishna himself.

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Karan Joshi played the role of the protagonist and Lord Krishna was essayed by Shruhad Goswami in the original.

The Telugu remake aims to showcase the devotional movie to all of the Telugu speaking masses. Vijay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Krishna for a Tollywood film then.

Speaking about his current projects, Vijay Deverakonda has recently been working on Ranabaali with Ranika Mandanna and following this, he is will be seen in the action drama Rowdy Janardhana directed by Ravi Kiran Kola where he will be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh.