Vijay Deverakonda Reveals PM Modi’s Touching Letter to Parents Before His Marriage to Rashmika Mandanna

Hyderabad: Looking back on a special moment, actor Vijay Deverakonda fondly reflected on when he and Rashmika Mandanna met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his blessings and extend an invitation.

Vijay and Rashmika, who recently got married in Udaipur, visited PM Modi ahead of their wedding celebrations.

Taking to his X handle, Vijay shared having spent a great time and taking PM Modi’s blessings ahead of a new beginning. He also revealed that the Prime Minister followed up with a heartfelt letter addressed to his parents, thanking them for the wedding invitation and offering his blessings to Vijay and Rashmika.

“A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu and took his blessings, spent a great time talking about our history, architecture, stories and and he wrote my parents the sweetest letter,” the actor wrote.

Along with pictures from the meeting, where Vijay and Rashmika could be seen engaging in a warm exchange with PM Modi, the actor also shared a picture of the letter to his parents.

“It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of ‘Sakha Saptpada bhav’, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely seripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen. May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other’s imperfections, learn from each other’s strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion,” the letter read.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on Thursday in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony, along with heartfelt notes for each other.

Congratulatory messages have also poured in from their fans, friends, and colleagues from the industry.

