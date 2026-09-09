Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Ranabaali’ teaser out, film set against India’s freedom struggle

Advertisement

Mumbai: The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Ranabaali’ is out, giving a first look at the period drama set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set in Rayalaseema and also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role.

The teaser presents Deverakonda as Ranabaali, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema who rises against British rule. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife and partner in his struggle, while Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, an English officer.

Set during the period of the Madras Famine of 1876-1878, the film touches upon a difficult chapter in India’s history. The famine, which affected parts of southern and western India, was marked by severe drought, food shortages and a lack of adequate relief.

‘Ranabaali’ is set against a historical backdrop and tells a story around the fight between good and evil. The film is being planned for a theatrical release during the Dussehra festive period.

Advertisement

The film has music by Ajay-Atul and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

The film has been one of the much-awaited projects among fans, especially with Vijay and Rashmika coming together again. The Telugu stars tied the knot on February 26 earlier this year in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family members.’Ranabaali’ will release worldwide on October 16.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen on the big screen in the Hindi romantic comedy-drama ‘Cocktail 2’, which was released in theatres on June 19. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She also has ‘Mysaa’ in the pipeline.

Vijay, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2025 Telugu action-drama film ‘Kingdom’, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

(Source: ANI)