Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna officially announces “The wedding of VIROSH”

Hyderabad: As the most awaited wedding has already started knocking the door, the couple Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has made the wedding news official through beautifully typed note on their Instagram story yesterday.

The most loved duo, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting married on Thursday in a small and intimate ceremony, after which a reception party will be held on March 4 in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The note reads, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

The name VIROSH was given by the lovable fans of Vijay and Rashmika when they had not made their relationship official and the rumours of their dating was being surfaced.

Moreover, VIROSH which was only created out of love and admiration of the fans towards the duo has now become a symbol of affection and holds a remarkable place in the couple’s lives.

The couple previously worked together in 2018 Geetha Govindam which was a hit film and then in 2019, Dear Comrade film.

Both the actors are well established in Indian film industry, with Vijay getting popular for his films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade. Now he can also be seen in Hindi language based films and has also become one of the top-most and most paid actors in South India. While, Rashmika is known for being starred in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi language films. She has played the leading actress role in movies like Animal and Chhaava which were super hit and popular when released in the cinema halls. She was also featured in Pushpa and Pusha 2 which was famous worldwide.