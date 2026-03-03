Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna announce scholarships for students in Telangana

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have announced a major scholarship initiative for students in their home state of Telangana, days after their high-profile wedding in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The couple revealed the plan during a visit to Vijay’s native village of Thummanapeta in the Nagarkurnool district, where they also performed traditional post-wedding rituals and interacted with residents.

In a heartfelt announcement, Vijay said that through the Deverakonda Charitable Trust, he and Rashmika will fund scholarships for Class 9 and 10 students across 44 government schools in the Achampet division of the district. The initiative is designed to help young learners continue their education during crucial formative years and ease financial burdens on families.

The announcement came as the couple returned to Telangana after performing the “gruhapravesam” (house-warming) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home in Thummanapeta. Villagers greeted them with music, dance, and traditional festivities, turning the visit into a celebratory occasion.

Fans and community members welcomed the scholarship news with applause and cheers, noting the couple’s commitment to youth development in the region. Vijay’s family, including his mother Madhavi Deverakonda and brother Anand Deverakonda, were present and supportive during the announcement.

The couple is also preparing to host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, which is expected to draw prominent figures from the film industry and political circles. Invitations have reportedly been extended to notable leaders and celebrities alike.

