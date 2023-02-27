Vijay Deverakonda plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is known for turning Santa every year for his fans, spreading happiness, and gifting them with memories for a lifetime and strengthening the bond as a community.

This year, as part of his ‘Devera Santa’ initiative, the ‘Liger’ star had announced that 100 lucky fans would receive an all-expense-paid trip to Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to social media, Deverakonda said: “100 of you went, made friends, memories and experiences which will stay. When I see your happy smiling emotional faces, I know why I do this! Stay happy, ambitious and believe in yourself, I love you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

In the video, the fans appeared to be having the time of their lives and bonded together as a single unit despite hailing from different parts of the country.

Before flying the fans off to their dream vacation, the actor connected with them over a video call narrating how he wanted to provide fans the opportunities and give them experiences he never had.

The fans were flown to Manali, put up in luxury villas with every aspect of their hospitality looked into, including some adventure sports which Deverakonda arranged for them.

To add to the excitement, the actor even flew down to Manali to surprise these lucky fans, making it an emotional end to a fun and love-filled week.

(Inputs from IANS)

Also read: