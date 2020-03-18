Vijay Deverakonda
Photo: IMDb

Vijay Deverakonda is Hyderabad’s Most Desirable Man 2019

By IANS
0 22

Hyderabad: “Arjun Reddy” star Vijay Deverakonda has been named as Hyderabad’s Most Desirable Man 2019, leaving behind several other Telugu superstars including Prabhas and Ram Charan.

Vijay Deverakonda has been titled as the Most Desirable Man 2019 by Hyderabad Times, based on fan voting that took plave over the past 12 months. An internal jury also contributed to the result, according to zoomtventertainment.com.

This is the second time in a row that Vijay has won the title, with Ram Charan finishing in the second place.

Related News

Ananya Pandey sees Janhvi Kapoor as her biggest competition

Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt’s birthday?

Release of Rana Daggubati’s ‘Haathi Mere…

COVID 19 effect: Rashami Desai gets screened on…

Apart from starring in the blockbuster “Arjun Reddy”, Vijay has been a part of hits like “Mahanati” and “Dear Comrade”.

Next, the actor teams up with Bollywood star Ananya Panday and Charmee in his Hindi film debut being directed by Puri Jagannadh. Tentatively titled as “Fighter”, the film will release in Telugu as well as Hindi and will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishnu Reddy, Aali and Markhand Desh Pandey in pivotal roles.

 

You might also like
Entertainment

Ananya Pandey sees Janhvi Kapoor as her biggest competition

Entertainment

Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt’s birthday?

Entertainment

Release of Rana Daggubati’s ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ pushed…

Entertainment

COVID 19 effect: Rashami Desai gets screened on ‘Naagin 4’ set

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.