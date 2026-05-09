Vijay Deverakonda greets fans gathered outside residence; ‘Ranabaali-themed’ cake steals attention

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Actor Vijay Deverakonda was greeted by a sea of cheering fans gathered outside his residence on Saturday, turning his birthday celebrations into a memorable spectacle.

Fans in large numbers gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor and shower him with wishes.

Responding to the overwhelming love, Vijay also appeared on the balcony of his residence and greeted fans, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The actor was joined by his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, along with family members, who stood beside him warmly acknowledging the fans’ affection.

Later, Vijay stepped outside his residence to celebrate with fans more closely. A special cake-cutting ceremony was organised amid loud cheers and celebrations.

Adding to the excitement was a specially designed ‘Ranabaali’-themed cake, arranged as a tribute to Vijay’s much-anticipated movie.

Videos and pictures from the celebrations soon began circulating across social media.

Vijay also took to his Instagram and expressed immense gratitude for receiving much warmth and love on the special day.

“To all of you, each and everyone, my dearest rowdy boys and girls, my dear older brothers and sisters, all who are like my parents, all of you always showering me with your love.. I cannot tell you how much i love you your love makes me emotional.. your love makes me want to give everything away.. it makes me feel like i am not doing enough, makes me feel like i need to do a lot more, to give you all a lot more.. i will do it :) I will keep doing it. Because nothing makes me more happy. Again, my love to all of you. You are God’s blessing to me,” he wrote.

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Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in from across his fans and friends from the industry.

The actor’s brother, Anand Deverakonda also sent him heartwarming wishes.

“This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever. Happy birthday bigggg brother!!!” he wrote.

On the professional front, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Ranabaali’ unveiled a special behind-the-scenes video showcasing the actor’s intense horse-riding training and physical preparation for his role as a warrior in the period action drama.

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. The project also features Rashmika Mandanna and international actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role, adding further global appeal to the ensemble cast.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

(Source: ANI)