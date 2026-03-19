Vijay Deverakonda, calls Aditya Dhar a “mad genius” for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

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New Delhi: Vijay Devarkonda the newly married actor has shared his reaction after watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge during its preview screenings on March 18. The Telugu super star has confirmed about his speculation about his visit to the theater and expressed strong appreciation for the film and its team.

On the social media, Vijay highlighted the amount of impact this movie will have on the Indian cinema. He even praised the director of the movie, Aditya Dhar. He praised him for his vision while also applauding lead actor Ranveer Singh for his high-energy performance. He further acknowledged performances by R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others, along with composer Shashwat Sachdev for the film’s music.

His response quickly drew attention online, with many users appreciating his public support for a fellow actor’s project.

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Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda continues to make headlines in his personal and professional life. He recently married actor Rashmika Mandanna, with whom he is set to share screen space again in the upcoming period drama Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set in colonial India and revolves around themes of resistance against British rule. It is scheduled for release on September 11, 2026.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge which is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, has opened in theatres with strong advance bookings, indicating high audience anticipation. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, and is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.