Vijay Deverakonda announces new film with director Shouryuv, shares powerful first poster

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Mumbai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda announced his next film, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, with director Shouryuv, who is known for Hi Nanna.

The actor, on Saturday, shared the first announcement poster on Instagram to introduce the team behind the project.

Alongside the poster, Deverakonda also added a note about the film and the people working on it. He called it a challenging project and said he was happy to have an international team on board.

“Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart. ROAR my friends. I will give you my all,” he wrote.

The poster gave fans an interesting first look at the film’s theme. Vijay is seen at the center, walking with black dogs on chains, while several team members stand behind him carrying weapons. A black horse is also visible in the frame. The design has sparked curiosity among fans and hints at a large-scale action story.

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More details on the story and release date are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Vijay is also working on ‘Ranabaali, a historical action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is set between 1854 and 1878 and is based on resistance against colonial rule during the Great Indian Famine.

In Ranabaali, Vijay will be seen as a freedom fighter, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo will play the antagonist.

(Source: ANI)