Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna officially married; Kodava ceremony set for 4 PM in Udaipur

Udaipur: Bollywood and Telugu cinema fans witnessed a fairy-tale come alive today as actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a luxury resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Fondly called “VIROSH” by fans, the couple officially became husband and wife at 10:10 am following traditional Telugu wedding rituals.

The morning ceremony was marked by simplicity and warmth, attended by close family members and selected friends. Following the rituals, the couple sweetly acknowledged the paparazzi outside the venue by sending boxes of sweets, a gesture that drew widespread appreciation. To ensure privacy, the organizers implemented strict no-phone protocols, with all mobile devices sealed on entry, keeping the celebrations intimate and free from social media leaks.

As per the sources the couple will have a sunset wedding at 4pm as per the Kodava rituals, honoring Rashmika’s cultural heritage.

Guests were treated to lavish arrangements reflecting a mix of elegance and tradition, while pre-wedding festivities in the preceding days had included music, sangeet performances, and playful activities like a friendly cricket match dubbed the “VIROSH Premier League.”

The couple, who have shared a seven-year journey together, publicly confirmed their relationship only recently. They expressed gratitude to fans for their support, officially naming their union “The Wedding of VIROSH” in tribute to the fan-given tag. Social media was abuzz with best wishes from fans and industry colleagues, celebrating the beginning of this new chapter in their lives.

With the main ceremonies complete, a grand reception is expected soon, where several prominent actors and celebrities from the film industry are likely to join in the celebrations.