Mumbai: The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger have announced its worldwide theatrical release on September 9 this year.

The romantic sports film will be released in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Vijay shared a poster of the Puri Jagannadh directorial on Thursday while announcing the release date.

“The Date is set. India – we are coming! September 9 2021,” he wrote as the caption. He hashtagged his post with #LIGER, #SaalaCrossbreed and #PuriJagannadh, and also tagged co-stars Ananya Panday and Charmme Kaur, and producer Karan Johar among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Johar, who bankrolls the film, shared the same poster, where Vijay is seen dressed in a black vest and grey joggers. He holds a rod and sports an intense look.

The filmmaker Karan Johar wrote the caption: “All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed”

Ananya shared the poster and wrote the same caption as Johar.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur. Liger’s release in Hindi will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut while it will mark Ananya Panday’s debut stint at Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinemas.