Vijay Crishna, SRK’s co-actor in Devdas film passes away at 81

Mumbai: Veteran Actor Vijay Crishna passed away at the age of 81 yesterday evening. The news of his demise was confirmed through an Instagram post by Actor Lillete Dubey.

The post by ‘lilletedubeyofficial’ reads, Heartbroken.. our dearest Vijay Crishna .. part of our theatre family & ‘Dance like a Man’ for over 25 years .. has passed away…. so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me .. RIP my Jairaj .. you will never be forgotten.. May you entertain the angels as you did us all here .. love & prayers for his lovely wife Smita, girls Nyrika & Freyan & the whole family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillete Dubey (@lilletedubeyofficial)

Vijay was not featured in many movies, but his role of Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas is something extraordinary and unforgettable for all of us. Can we even stop talking about the movie and the dialogues? No right. Moreover, some names of the movies that included him is ‘Guzaarish’ in 2010, ‘PK’ in the year 2014, ‘Chain Kulli Ki Main Kulli’ in 2007, ‘Gandhi’ which was his debut film in 1982.

The late actor is survived by his wife, Smita Crishna, and their daughters, Nyrika Holkar and Freyan Crishna.