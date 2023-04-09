Vidyut Jammwal remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares throwback gym pic

Mumbai: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has remembered his friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla and shared a throwback picture on social media.

Vidyut took to his Instagram stories, where he posted a picture of him standing next to Sidharth. It seems the picture was taken in the gym as the two are posing next to what seems to be gym equipment.

In the image, Sidharth can be seen in a white T-shirt paired with gray pants while Vidyut is wearing a black cut sleeves T-shirt paired with black pants. The two actors are seen smiling at the camera as they flaunt their muscles.

Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, breathed his last on September 2, 2021, after a heart attack at the age of 40.

On the work front, Vidyut will next be seen in ‘IB71’, which revolves around a two-front war between Indian intelligence agencies and the Pakistani establishment. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy.