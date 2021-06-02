Vidya Balan: In ‘Sherni’ I Play A Woman Of Few Words But Many Dimensions

Mumbai: The trailer of the Vidya Balan-starrer “Sherni” was unveiled on Wednesday. The actress says the film, which is slated to release on June 18, deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well.

“Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I  found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya, is a woman of few words but many dimensions,” Vidya said.

The film will see Vidya as an upright forest officer who battles social barrier set by the patriarchal society and lackadaisical attitudes within her department.

“The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well,” the actress said.

“Sherni” is directed by Amit Masurkar, who earlier helmed “Newton” and “Sulemani Keeda”.

Speaking about working on this unconventional entertainer, Masurkar said: “‘Sherni’ is an intricately-layered story, exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals. Vidya Balan plays a mid-level forest officer who despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment.”

The film also features Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Brijendra Kala and Ila Arun in supporting roles.

The film is scheduled for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

