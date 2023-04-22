Video of Kriti Sanon flying in economy class goes viral, evokes mixed reactions

A few months ago, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted travelling in economy class. And in the latest, actress Kriti Sanon ditched the luxury of sitting in business class and chose to travel in economy class just like other passengers, drew mixed reactions from internet users.

In the viral video, the actress can be seen making her way through Asile. A video shared by one of her co-passengers shows the actor maintaining a low profile and walking the distance without attracting any attention.

In the video, the actress donned a white top and looked simple yet pretty. She left her hair open and wore a face mask as she also held her boarding pass.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens spammed the comment section with their opinions. While some applauded the actress for being down to earth and travelling in economy class, others felt it was no big deal. One of the users compared her to Deepika and said, “She copies Deepika in every aspect; she even had her hair chopped off.” Another said, “Why are you shocked about this? So what if Deepika and Kriti travel in economy, They’re all humans after all.”

This was not the first time that any celeb travelled in economy class. Earlier, similar videos of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif also went viral on social media.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, is getting ready for her big-budget, pan-Indian project with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush. The movie is going to release in a couple of months, and crowds are extremely eager to see the award-winning director, Om Raut’s, depiction of the greatest epic in Indian history and culture, The Ramayana.