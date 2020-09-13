Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is now in a new controversy as a old video of her admitting she was a drug addict has gone viral in the social media.

The viral video was shared by Kangana herself in her official Twitter handle in March amidst the lockdown.

The actress said that she become a drug addict by the influence of some wrong people during her journey to stardom in Bollywood when she was still in her teens.

“I became a film star in a couple of years. I was a drug addict. So much was happening in my life. I fell into the hands of wrong people and all of this happened while I was still a teenager. Imagine how dangerous I am,” said Kangana in the video.

Have a look at the viral video of the actress.