Kangana Ranaut's viral video of drug addiction
Photo: The Week

Video of Kangana Ranaut admitiong “main drug addict thi” goes viral

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is now in a new controversy as a old video of her admitting she was a drug addict has gone viral in the social media.

The viral video was shared by Kangana herself in her official Twitter handle in March amidst the lockdown.

The actress said that she become a drug addict by the influence of some wrong people during her journey to stardom in Bollywood when she was still in her teens.

Related News

Don’t have money to rebuild office, will keep it…

BMC bulldozes Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai

Police patrolling stepped up outside Kangana’s Manali…

#arrestkanganaranaut trends; Netizens call Kangana Ranaut…

“I became a film star in a couple of years. I was a drug addict. So much was happening in my life. I fell into the hands of wrong people and all of this happened while I was still a teenager. Imagine how dangerous I am,” said Kangana in the video.

Have a look at the viral video of the actress.

You might also like
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Arrests Karamjeet Singh Anand And Seven Others In Drug…

Entertainment

Don’t have money to rebuild office, will keep it ravaged as a symbol of a…

Entertainment

Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s Son Aditya Paudwal Dies Of Kidney Failure

Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty’s big revelation about drug case; names several Bollywood stars

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7