Vicky, Sara-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has minted Rs 37.4 crore in its first week.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
zara hatke zara bachke

Bollywood Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has minted Rs 37.4 crore in its first week.

The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar saw a descent opening with Rs 5.49 crore, on its day 1 on June 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: a, 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Must Read

Dubbed version of superhit film ‘Pathaan’ headed…

Kajol archives all pictures, takes break from social media

According to Adarsh the film should dominate in Week 2, till Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ hits the big screen on June 16.

Adarsh said: “The weekend biz should again witness an upward trend, hopefully it should breach the 50 cr mark by Sunday night. The numbers of #ZHZB are sure to instill hope and confidence in makers of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of opting for direct-to-digital route.”

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don’t go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

You might also like
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor to buy 10,000 Adipurush tickets for underprivileged kids

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri on ‘Bloody Daddy’: ‘B’wood is celebrating its…

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam-starrer ‘OMG 2’ to be released on Aug 11

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner with his parents

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans