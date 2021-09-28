Vicky Kaushal shares new teaser of his upcoming film Sardar Udham

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a new teaser of his upcoming film Sardar Udham, on social media today. The movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

He penned a n0te to the video that reads, “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It’s an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on the life of Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. The 52 seconds clip opens with a note that reads, “Breaking News” followed by a date “London, March 13.” It further shows the news paper cut outs of headlines from the era, and ends with a real image of Sardar Udham Singh (the great martyr). His image then gets flash replaced by Vicky Kaushal’s look for the movie.

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video India dropped another teaser of the movie on social media. The 56 seconds teaser was shared on Azon Prime India’s official Instagram page with the caption, “his action shook the entire British Empire, his story will move the nation once again!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The teaser of Sardar Udham was released on September 27, on the occasion of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary. Vicky Kaushal also shared the same teaser on his gram with the caption, “On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I’m proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission.”

Sardar Udham is a cinematic portrayal of the life of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated General Dyer in 1940. To avenge the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the assassination was taken into force.