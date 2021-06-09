New Delhi: The gossip about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif being in a relationship has been going round for the longest time as both of them have never confirmed the news. However, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor today.

In a chat show with Zoom TV, Harsh was asked about which industry relationship rumour he believes are true or a PR move. He said that Vicky and Katrina are together and that it is true.

He continued, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

The duo has been spotted together multiple times yet loves playing hide-and-seek with the paparazzi.

the rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan’s last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar’s one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, “I was surprised she knows about my existence”.

Recently, on Vicky’s birthday, Katrina had posted a throwback picture of the Uri actor on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest birthday, Vicky Kaushal. May you always be smiling.”

In April, both the actors had tested positive for COVID-19 around the same time. Both recovered from the virus a few days later.