Mumbai: Bollywood actor and National School Of Drama alumnus Bhupesh Pandya, who played an endearing role in sperm donation comedy ‘Vicky Donor’, died on September 24 after his prolonged battle with lung cancer.

The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School of Drama (NSD) on Wednesday.

“The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul,” the School shared on Twitter.

Bupesh Pandya, was a popular name in the theatre community. He has also featured in films including ‘Gandhi To Hitler’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran’.