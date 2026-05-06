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Chennai: Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary dies in car accident in Udaipur when he was returning to his nephew’s house attending a relative’s wedding yesterday. He was brought today to his residence in Chennai.

It is being reportedly said that when he was returning, his car reportedly lost control when a cattle appeared unexpectedly on the road, and crashed onto roadside wall. Following the accident, as it had a severe impact, RB Choudary died on the spot.

Today his last rites will take place, Actor Dhanush, Suriya Sivakumar arrives at his residence to pay last respect to the Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary.

Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan shared a statement, which read, “Shri RB Chowdary Garu’s Demise is Shocking The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head Shri RB Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Shri Chowdary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray to God that his soul attains peace.”

“He produced the film ‘Suswagatham’ in which I acted. It achieved great success. Expertise in film production and related business was his forte. He selected stories suitable for family viewing and produced films featuring excellent songs. The sister sentiment in the Annavaram film captivated family audiences. He earned a special place as a producer in both Telugu and Tamil film industries. I convey my deepest condolences to Shri RB Chowdary Garu’s family.”

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శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతికరం ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత, సూపర్ గుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ అధినేత శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారు మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. రాజస్థాన్ లోని ఉదయ్ పూర్ వద్ద జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో శ్రీ చౌదరి గారు దుర్మరణం చెందారనే దుర్వార్త నమ్మలేకపోయాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని… — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) May 5, 2026

“Rajinikanth, on his X handle, remembered Choudhary as a “top-notch producer” and “wonderful human being.” He wrote, “My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…”

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