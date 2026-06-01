Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur passes away at 89, leaves behind rich musical legacy

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Mumbai: Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur passed away peacefully at the age of 89 due to aging yesterday evening at her residence in Mumbai. Suman leaves behind her rich musical legacy.

Late veteran singer was one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music. The reports says that she has spent last days of her life listening to her own melodious songs.

The songs that everyone will remember for ages are “Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche”, “Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se”, “Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye”, and several other songs. Coming to the Marathi language songs “Ketakichya Bani Tithe”, “Sang Kadhi Kalnar Tula” and “Nimbonyachya Jhadamaghe” will continue to be cherished for generations.

PM Modi on Veteran singer Suman’s demise says, “Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written a message with a picture on his X account, the message reads, “With the passing of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, a sweet, melodious, and soul-stirring voice in the Indian music world has fallen forever silent today. For over six decades, she reigned supreme in the hearts of music lovers with her unparalleled singing. Her immortal melodies in languages such as Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, and others remain an invaluable treasure of the music world.

Honored with the ‘Padma Bhushan’ award, Sumanji enriched Indian music with her magical voice. The sweetness and emotive expression in her songs will forever linger in memory. Her demise marks a profound loss to the music world.

I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family.

ॐ शांती! 🙏”

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Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om… pic.twitter.com/xCGswIq0s6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2026

Several others such as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar have expressed sorrow after learning about the singer’s demise.

Suman Kalyanpur’s death marks an end to major chapter of Indian music. But her songs will still be loved and listened to for years.