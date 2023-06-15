Veteran singer Sharda Rajan of ‘Titli Udi’ fame dies at 86

Veteran singer and composer Sharda Rajan Iyengar, who was best known for her iconic song Titli Udi from the movie Sooraj, died due to cancer at the age of 86. The singer died in Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to reports, the singer had been battling cancer for a long time. Her daughter, Sudha Madeira, shared the news of her demise on social media. “With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer. 25.10.1933–14.06.2023. Om Shanti,” she wrote.

Sharda hails from Tamil Nadu. She sang in all major Indian languages with the major music directors of that time. She launched her pop album and turned to music direction in the 1970s. Her last song was in the 1980 film Kaanch ki Deewar, though she made a comeback in 2003 with the album of Mirza Galib ghazalas, Andaaz-e-Bayan.

The singer has been the voice of leading actresses like Vyjayanthimala, Saira Banu, Hema Manlini, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz, Rekha, and Helen.