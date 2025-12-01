Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh passes away at 80

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Veteran actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, fondly known as Umesh, has passed away. He was 80.

The actor had reportedly been fighting cancer. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on Sunday.

Paying condolences, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, on X wrote, “The news of Umesh’s passing, the celebrated comedian of the Kannada film industry, has brought great sadness. His natural performances entertained audiences for many years, and to this esteemed individual who contributed to Kannada cinema, a heartfelt farewell. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace.”

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also paid tribute to the legendary actor.

“I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the renowned artist Shri M.S. Umesh. Umesh, who would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humor, is an actor who enriched the Kannada film industry. Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films including ‘Guru Shishyaru’, ‘Haalu Jenu’, ‘Apurva Sangama’, his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world. Om Shanti,” he posted.

Umesh’s cinematic journey began in childhood as he played a role in ‘Lanchavatara’, the famous Master K Hirannaiah’s theatre group. Umesh’s breakthrough came in 1960 with the lead role in Makkala Rajya, which firmly established him in the film industry.

His other notable projects include Nagara Hole (1978), Guru Shishyaru (1981), Anupama (1981), Kaamana Billu (1983), and Venkata in Sankata (2007).

(With inputs from ANI)