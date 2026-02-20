Veteran Filmmaker M.M. Baig found dead at residence in Mumbai

Advertisement

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker M.M. Baig, father of former child star Baby Guddu and known for his association with films like Razia Sultan and as director of Chhoti Bahu, was found dead at his residence, his publicist Hanif Zaveri confirmed. He was in his 70s.

According toZaveri , Baig had been unwell for some time. When he did not step out of his home for four to five days, neighbors alerted the police after noticing a foul smell coming from the house. Police officials later entered the residence, discovered his body, and informed his daughter. His mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital in the early hours of the morning, around 1:30-2:00 am, for a post-mortem examination. Zaveri remembered him as a warm and kind-hearted person and offered prayers for his soul.

Baig began his film journey as an assistant director, working with J. Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar, and Rakesh Roshan on several projects. These included Aadmi Khilona Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, Karz Chukana Hai, Kala Bazaar, and Kishen Kanhaiya, among others.

He later directed two films independently, including Masoom Gawah, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, which remains unreleased, and Chhoti Bahu (1994), starring Shilpa Shirodkar.

Baig’s daughter, Baby Guddu, born Shahinda Baig, was among the most popular child artists of Hindi cinema in the 1980s. She appeared in several successful films such as Aakhir Kyon?, Nagina, Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge, and Aulad, earning widespread recognition during her early career.