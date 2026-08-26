Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli passes away at 77

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Mumbai: Phool Aur Kaante director and Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away at a hospital after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Tuesday. He was 77 years old.

As per reports, the filmmaker’s last rites will be conducted today at a crematorium.

The news of the Veteran filmmaker was announced by his friend Ashoke Pandit. He said that Kuku Kohli was a great friend to him and announcing his demise broke his heart. He was the General Secretary of IFTDA and IMPPA.

Kuku Kohli was not just a filmmaker but also a writer, editor and producer second-unit filmmaker for several decades. Before debuting as a filmmaker he worked with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and was associated with films such as Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Prem Rog.

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Later, he worked as a second-unit director in films like Betaab and Arjun, he gained experience through it before becoming an independent filmmaker himself.

Kohli has directed films like Phool Aur Kaante, Suhaag (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Zulmi (1999), Kohraam (1999) and Anari No. 1 (1999).

Kuku Kohli leaves behind his actor wife Aruna Irani and two daughters from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

Also Read: Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen passes away at 71 in Kolkata