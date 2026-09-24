Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan dies after prolonged battle with cancer

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Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, who was best known for his roles in ‘Welcome’ and ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,’ passed away this evening at the age of 56.

BN Tiwari, the president of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) confirmed about Mushtaq Khan’s death while speaking to news agency ANI.

According to media reports, Mushtaq was diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago and had recovered, but he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after deadly disease relapsed two weeks ago. However, he breathed his last at 7 PM today while undergoing treatment.

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Khan began his Bollywood journey with ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai’ in 1980. In a career that spanned over three decades, the actor featured in a wide range of films including ‘Welcome’, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.’

However, Mushtaq Khan became a household name for his iconic dialogue “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon” from ‘Welcome.’ His recent films included Gadar 2, Badhaai Do and Stree 2.

Meanwhile, condolences from all walks of life poured-in for Mushtaq Khan.