Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep dies in Mumbai

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday, July 8.  The actor died at his Bandra-based residence in Mumbai, following age-related issues.

The 81-year-old actor will be laid to rest at Shia Kabristan in Mumbai later today.

Confirming about Jagdeep’s death, film Mehmood Ali, who is also a close family friend of the actor, told to PTI that Jagdeep  passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. 

The actor  was not keeping well due to age-related issues, added the producer.

Jagdeep was born in Amritsar, Punjab as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri on March29, 1939.

He has reportedly acted in over 400 films in a career spanning over six decades. However, he is best remembered for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy’s blockbuster Sholay (1975).

 

