Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol passes away at 89

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol has passed away while receiving treatment at Breach Candy Hospital here in Maharashtra.

The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after his health worsened on Monday. As soon as the news came out, fans were left worried, with celebrities also rushing to the hospital to visit the actor.

Earlier, Sunny Deol has shared an update on Dharmendra’s health condition, stating that his father remains in a stable condition under observation and further urged everyone to pray for the actor’s speedy recovery.

On Monday evening, family members were spotted arriving at the Mumbai hospital, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol.

Bollywood celebrities also reached to check on Dharmendra’s health, including the likes of Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel.

Dharmendra is known for his memorable performances in films such as ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’, ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Raja Jani’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Dost’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Pratiggya’, ‘Charas’, ‘Dharam Veer’, among others.

In 2023, he was seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, directed by Karan Johar, which was a blend of comedy and romance starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani.

He will be next seen in ‘Ikkis’.

